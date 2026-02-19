WATCH: South Africa’s relevance at Davos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s participation at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos sparked some online debate, with some comments suggesting that the country should have sent a smaller delegation and that its presence is no longer as relevant as it used to be. But such views miss important points about these events.

In this episode of AgriView, Wandile Sihlobo shares first-hand insights as a member of the South African delegation, unpacking the country’s message to global leaders and investors.

Building on the momentum of a successful G20 year, South Africa positioned itself as a nation moving beyond recent constraints, highlighting improving energy stability, ongoing structural reforms through Operation Vulindlela, stronger logistics performance and encouraging export growth — including a 10% rise in agricultural exports in 2025.

Wandile explains why global platforms like Davos matter for agriculture: from strengthening trade relationships and expanding export markets to engaging directly with multinational input suppliers, technology leaders and policymakers shaping the future of food, trade and geopolitics.

As the world reconfigures supply chains and trade alliances, South Africa’s agricultural sector remains deeply connected to these global conversations — not on the sidelines, but as an active contributor to food security, innovation and investment opportunities.

Watch here: