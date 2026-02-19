LETTER: Nothing but promises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s the season for electioneering. Our politicians are very busy again, as they usually are just before elections, promising all sorts of changes while patting themselves on the back for their achievements.

So we have a forum in Bethlehem all about land reform, a string of pointless name changes and a very expensive army day in Thohoyandou. No doubt a few other politicians will awake from their deep slumber soon to make pie-in-the-sky promises.

They are lucky that their voting base will be suitably impressed. Or will they? Maybe the complete breakdown of the basics that they were regularly promised will trigger some resistance. If not, expect the same old, same old round of promises for the next election.

Peter Gordon Grant

By e-mail

