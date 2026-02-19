JANNIE ROSSOUW: Nothing but promises from Cyril at Sona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The state of the nation address (Sona) was delivered on February 12 and made little impression. It did not even have the pomp and ceremony of an occasion against the backdrop of the parliament building.

That building was destroyed by fire in January 2022 and has not been rebuilt. This underlines this government’s inability to achieve anything meaningful.

This lack of action on rebuilding parliament explains more about conditions in South Africa than the Sona of 2026. We have a government and a president that are big on promises but with a total lack of focus on implementation.

In the 2026 Sona many promises were made, as was the case with previous Sonas. You wonder whether President Cyril Ramaphosa ever reads any of his previous Sonas and feels ashamed about the lack of action.

Earlier promises that come to mind are a “smart city” at a time when South Africa had load-shedding and a Zondo commission that resulted in little action. Some of the people implicated in the Zondo report still serve in executive positions.

For the 2026 Sona, I wished for three things, none of them to do with commissions, committees and war rooms. Unfortunately, we were promised more committee-type structures by Ramaphosa.

This is his answer to any challenge, as the alternative is that he has to make an actual decision. The issues in South Africa remain the same, only the names of the committees and commissions of inquiry change.

My first hope was for the announcement of swift action to contain foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in a collaborative strategy between the public and private sectors. Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has simply done too little, if anything. He lost the public debate in the media and his efforts to handle the crisis do not instil confidence.

It is time for South Africans to hear the voices of subsistence farmers on the impact of the disease on their livelihood. For too long, an impression has been created that only well-off commercial farmers have been affected by FMD. It is a national crisis with an impact on all cattle farmers, irrespective of scale or size.

Ramaphosa covered the issue, but he suggested the wrong solutions. The government, he said, will centralise the importation and distribution of all vaccines. Except the government lacks the capacity to do this. If Steenhuisen is a socialist, he will agree with this solution; it is time for Steenhuisen to show his true colours.

Ramaphosa also announced a task team on the FMD crisis that will report directly to him. Indeed, another committee.

Second, I had hoped for a focus on restoring service delivery in those municipalities controlled by the ANC. In 2025, Ramaphosa went as far as citing DA-controlled municipalities as an example for dysfunctional municipalities under ANC control.

Proper municipal services will enhance local investment; that in turn will support job creation and economic growth. Ramaphosa focused considerable attention on this matter and acknowledged the problems. He should also acknowledge that ANC control is the root cause.

The local government election is an opportunity for voters to show that they also understand the root cause, by not voting for the ANC.

Third, serious allegations about the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been made in testimony to the Madlanga commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee set up to investigate allegations made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last July.

Two more committees, but it is what it is. We have seen sufficient investigation and South Africans now wait for action. Confidence in the SAPS must be restored.

And then the Sona deteriorated into rambling. A Sona of nearly two hours is not a speech. This is the main criticism. Avoid rambling and focus on the facts.

With his Sonas, Ramaphosa gives the impression that he has stepped in at the last minute to read somebody else’s speech. Or perhaps more accurately, many other people’s speeches.

His Sonas bear all the characteristics of a cut-and-paste job prepared by the many people in the presidency. This one was another case of too many cooks spoiling the broth.

As with previous Sonas, there are low expectations for success on the promises Ramaphosa made; disappointment is inevitable.

Rossouw is an honorary professor at Wits Business School and economist at Altitude Wealth