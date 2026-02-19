EDITORIAL: The FM’s Top Analysts ranking returns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After stepping back in 2025, the authoritative FM Top Analysts survey is returning this year with a sharpened process, improved systems and a stronger foundation for recognising excellence across South Africa’s stockbroking industry.

This year’s relaunch was driven by strong industry demand, with institutional stockbrokers (sell-side firms) and the JSE emphasising its importance to the market.

Launched way back in 1975, the survey has undergone a comprehensive overhaul to enhance its credibility, relevance and value to the industry. At its core is a thorough methodology review informed by direct feedback from sell-side analysts, ensuring the framework is both analytically sound and market-relevant.

A new, enhanced membership model ensures the project’s future sustainability, but the survey will continue to be industry-wide, with the buy side (asset managers, pension funds, and so on) ranking the sell-side researchers.

Governance has been significantly strengthened through a dual-committee structure. A steering committee consisting of the JSE, FM, Krutham and BDO South Africa oversees key decisions, quality review and financial sustainability. Supporting this is an industry advisory committee that provides ongoing input on methodology, industry concerns and the awards structure, keeping the survey at the cutting edge of market developments. Results are verified through a parallel calculation conducted by BDO South Africa, guaranteeing accuracy and building trust in the rankings.

The JSE will host a high-profile awards ceremony that will serve as the definitive networking and celebration event of the year, spotlighting top talent and institutional excellence across South Africa’s stockbroking sector.

With nearly five decades of history, the FM Top Analysts survey remains the industry’s gold standard for recognising research quality and analytical skill, now fortified with enhanced rigour and governance for the next chapter of its distinguished legacy.