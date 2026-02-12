Opinion

WATCH: South Africa’s agricultural outlook for 2026 remains positive

Despite climate issues and livestock disease, food supplies are stable

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

Foot-and-mouth disease remains a serious concern for livestock farmers (Supplied )

While the 2025/2026 production year still holds strong promise, key risks are coming into sharper focus. Ongoing challenges around foot-and-mouth disease remain a serious concern for livestock farmers. At the same time, extreme weather is reshaping the outlook: damaging floods in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga and worrying dryness across the central and southwestern parts of the Eastern Cape highlight how uneven this season has been.

For consumers, the message remains reassuring: food supplies are safe, and the outlook for agriculture continues to support moderating food price inflation.

Watch the discussion here:

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BACKSTORY: Robert Gwerenge of WesBank

2

Wheeling and dealing hots up

3

Steep rates hikes set for parts of Cape Town?

4

JUSTICE MALALA: Steenhuisen’s exit poses a new threat to the GNU

5

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Sygnia, sell Pick n Pay

Related Articles