WATCH: South Africa’s agricultural outlook for 2026 remains positive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While the 2025/2026 production year still holds strong promise, key risks are coming into sharper focus. Ongoing challenges around foot-and-mouth disease remain a serious concern for livestock farmers. At the same time, extreme weather is reshaping the outlook: damaging floods in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga and worrying dryness across the central and southwestern parts of the Eastern Cape highlight how uneven this season has been.

For consumers, the message remains reassuring: food supplies are safe, and the outlook for agriculture continues to support moderating food price inflation.

Watch the discussion here: