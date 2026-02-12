NATASHA MARRIAN: How to spot a democracy in crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa is in for a noisy political year. Political parties are throwing everything they have into the fight for votes ahead of the local government election, set to take place between November 2026 and January 2027.

The ANC is claiming big wins, citing Operation Vulindlela, the easing of load-shedding, the exit from the Financial Action Task Force greylist and the relative stability of the GNU.

Smaller parties are forming electoral pacts such as Unite for Change, an agreement by Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa, Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi and Patricia de Lille’s GOOD to corral their votes after the count. Jacob Zuma is rolling out his MK Party across South Africa. The DA is overhauling its national leadership and has put forward its most senior leader, Helen Zille, as candidate for Joburg mayor.

Democracy feels alive and well, but it is not. Outside the noise, election analysis since the 2000s reveals a worrying trend. South Africans are increasingly staying away from the polls, undermining the cornerstone of the democratic system.

“South Africa’s problem, in general terms, is that turnout is declining,” says analyst Gareth van Onselen. “Fewer registered voters are voting. In the local government election in 2021, the percentage dropped from 56% to 41%. This is a long-term trend. It’s a product of alienation and apathy, and it’s a crisis for a democracy. The fewer voters who vote, the more illegitimate the result is as an expression of the people’s will. You need the people to participate.”

Apathy has been increasing, despite the registration of dozens of new parties ahead of every election. In November, the Electoral Commission of South Africa noted a sharp rise in new political parties ahead of the upcoming municipal election.

Yet the data shows that South Africans are less likely to turn out to vote in a local election than they are for national and provincial elections, though there are variations across the parties. Van Onselen says the ANC usually manages to lure more supporters to participate in a national election, whereas the DA is generally better at getting its voters out for a local election.

However, in the 2021 election, pandemic aside, the DA did not do as well as it hoped in Joburg, due mainly to its failure to ensure its traditional base turned out. This was in stark contrast to 2016, when it performed significantly better in the metro.

The DA has not been performing as well as it should in Joburg. The idea of a Zille candidacy is to re-enthuse those strongholds — Gareth van Onselen

“I think that is the fundamental reason the DA has chosen Zille as a candidate. Its problem historically in Joburg has been that in all its strongholds, it has not been performing as well as it should. The idea of a Zille candidacy is to re-enthuse those strongholds,” Van Onselen says. “I think that Zille’s primary impact will be to get the DA turnout engine going to get the party back up to 2016 levels, which were astounding for the DA.”

In that year’s local elections, the DA’s share of the vote across the country was 27%.

Meanwhile, the ANC has two main problems. Its turnout in local elections has been declining steadily, even before Covid and the 2021 election, and its voters seem to care less about local elections. Also, since 2024, when it registered its lowest turnout ever, the party has made no dramatic changes that could be used to drum up enthusiasm.

The EFF and MK Party are difficult to read in terms of turnout trends, as they have not participated in all elections since 1994. The EFF has contested since 2014, and so far, says Van Onselen, the trend among its voters follows that of the ANC, since the EFF is a splinter from the ANC, “drawn from its universe”. The same logic can be applied to Zuma’s new party, implying that it is unlikely to perform as well in 2026 as it did in its debut election in 2024.

The 2026/2027 local government election is crucial, not only because it could decide the quality of the administrations everywhere from Pofadder to the big metros. It will indicate whether the dismal turnout in the 2021 election was an exception, possibly attributable to Covid, or whether it was the start of a trend, Van Onselen says. But the evidence suggests the latter, given the dismal turnout in 2024.

Disillusion with voting marks a crisis in the making, particularly as an Afrobarometer study released late last year showed an alarming increase in the number of South Africans who would support military rule (not that our military would be capable of running anything). The study showed that fewer than half preferred democracy over other forms of government. South Africa’s turnout trends and the sentiments expressed in the Afrobarometer survey are a stark warning decision-makers cannot afford to ignore.