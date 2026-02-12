LETTER: Use this FM article to teach management students

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“How hard truths saved PPC” (Cover Story, January 29-February 4) is one of the most insightful and interesting articles I have read in many years. I wish I had been given these management principles and ideas 20 years ago.

In discussing the article with friends over lunch last week, I commented that it should be included as an example of good management in courses where people are studying management subjects. It would certainly provide the knowledge and application of sound management principles that can be applied in any business.

Well done, Jeandré Pike and FM.

Pierre Jacobs

By e-mail

