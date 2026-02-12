LETTER: Goodbye, and good riddance

John Steenhuisen will not seek re-election as DA leader. What a shame that he almost broke the DA for personal gain. And what a shame that so many in the DA backed him. Disgraceful.
Mark Lowe
Durban
