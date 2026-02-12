Opinion

LETTER: Goodbye, and good riddance

Steenhuisen has brought shame to the DA

DA leader John Steenhuisen announces his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race (SANDILE NDLOVU)

John Steenhuisen will not seek re-election as DA leader. What a shame that he almost broke the DA for personal gain. And what a shame that so many in the DA backed him. Disgraceful.

Mark Lowe

Durban

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

The city at Southern Sun’s centre

2

JUSTICE MALALA: Steenhuisen’s exit poses a new threat to the GNU

3

Wheeling and dealing hots up

4

Sky-high rate hikes set for Cape Town

5

The constant optimist

Related Articles