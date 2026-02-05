WATCH: Intra-Brics trade needs improvement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, the Brics group later added South Africa and recently expanded to include other developing nations to increase its influence in global governance.

In this week’s episode of AgriView, we tackle a question many South Africans are asking: what is the real economic value of South Africa’s membership of Brics, and why does trade between Brics countries remain so limited?

While Brics is often framed as a powerful geopolitical alliance, there has been little concrete progress on the trade front, particularly for agriculture. We explore how India, China and Brazil are actively signing trade agreements with partners outside Brics, opening new markets for their exporters, while intra-Brics trade remains constrained by high tariffs and persistent phytosanitary barriers.

This raises serious concerns about whether Brics, in its current form, is delivering meaningful commercial benefits.

The episode also unpacks the risks for South African agriculture as competitors gain improved access to key markets such as the EU, and why South Africa needs to push harder to elevate trade on the Brics agenda. At the same time, we examine how South Africa’s membership of the Southern African Customs Union limits its ability to negotiate trade deals independently, and why reform or greater flexibility may be essential for future export growth. If Brics is to remain relevant beyond political symbolism, it must be anchored in real business outcomes — and agriculture has a strong case to be at the centre of that conversation.

Watch the show here: