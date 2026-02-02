WATCH: Are we getting too much rain?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa has experienced widespread rainfall across key agricultural regions this summer, raising questions about whether there can be too much rain for crops.

In this episode of AgriView, we explore why current rainfall patterns are largely positive for field crops such as maize, soybeans, oilseeds and sugarcane, and why sunshine during critical maturation stages will become increasingly important from March.

We also reflect on lessons from the 2024/2025 season, when prolonged late rains affected maize quality, and explain how timing — not just volume — of rainfall ultimately determines yield and grade.

Beyond crops, the conversation explores what these conditions mean for the livestock sector. Improved grazing veld, sharply lower feed prices and La Niña-driven weather forecasts point to potential recovery, but foot-and-mouth disease remains a major constraint.

We discuss vaccine access, distribution challenges and why disease control will be decisive for agriculture’s growth path in 2026. Most importantly, we connect these dynamics to the consumer: better production prospects and successful vaccination could support improved supplies, stronger sector recovery and more moderate food price inflation. Watch the full episode for practical insights into where South African agriculture stands — and where it’s headed.

