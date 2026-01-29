LETTER: It’s always tree time in Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A tree is growing through a clock face of the Durban central post office

Durban’s central post office clock tower has a tree growing out of its clock face.

It’s opposite the City Gardens and the Memorial to the Fallen. It was once the town hall, on the steps of which, in December 1899, a young war correspondent named Winston Churchill made a famous speech after escaping from Pretoria, having been taken prisoner by Boer forces during the siege of Ladysmith.

It’s in full line of sight of the mayor’s office in the city hall across the road. That tree has been steadily growing for more than six years.

This is what ANC municipal government looks like.

No pride. No shame.

I’ve written about it for years. Complained, objected, protested, even offered to climb up and remove it myself. My missives have been met with withering silence. The mayor and municipality don’t want to know about it. They’ve even blocked me from the eThekwini community Facebook page.

As if I’d go away.

Durban deserves so much better.

Mark Lowe

Durban

