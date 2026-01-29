LETTER: Another damn state failure

In the past 31 years this government has not built a single dam. All the water running through the Kruger National Park recently could have been held in dams and check dams. The whole of Mpumalanga could be a food basket under irrigation.
And as for the municipalities that have shortages now. All self-made — when you give out something for free, it gets abused. You also find you’re a little short financially to cover the leaks in the pipes carrying the free water. It’s time to shut off the freebies — both water and power. We live in a dry country, so you don’t give out water to waste.
Peter Gordon Grant
By e-mail
