LETTER: Another damn state failure

If the government had built dams upstream from the Kruger National Park, everything would be fine

Shimuwini camp, Kruger National Park, a week ago. Water has entered the front row of chalets.
The Letaba River after it burst its banks in the Kruger National Park. That water should have been in an upstream dam, a reader says. (SANParks Facebook)

In the past 31 years this government has not built a single dam. All the water running through the Kruger National Park recently could have been held in dams and check dams. The whole of Mpumalanga could be a food basket under irrigation.

And as for the municipalities that have shortages now. All self-made — when you give out something for free, it gets abused. You also find you’re a little short financially to cover the leaks in the pipes carrying the free water. It’s time to shut off the freebies — both water and power. We live in a dry country, so you don’t give out water to waste.

Peter Gordon Grant

By e-mail

