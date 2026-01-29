LETTER: Another damn state failure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Letaba River after it burst its banks in the Kruger National Park. That water should have been in an upstream dam, a reader says.

In the past 31 years this government has not built a single dam. All the water running through the Kruger National Park recently could have been held in dams and check dams. The whole of Mpumalanga could be a food basket under irrigation.

And as for the municipalities that have shortages now. All self-made — when you give out something for free, it gets abused. You also find you’re a little short financially to cover the leaks in the pipes carrying the free water. It’s time to shut off the freebies — both water and power. We live in a dry country, so you don’t give out water to waste.

Peter Gordon Grant

By e-mail

