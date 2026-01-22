SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: As the global order fractures, what will surviving 2026 look like?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If 2025 was defined by abrupt turns and recalculations, 2026 looks set to unfold more quietly, but no less consequentially. The global economy is no longer abruptly swerving; instead, it is sending signals that reveal narrowing roads, weakening guardrails and newly forming routes.

Geopolitics has shifted from episodic disruption to a permanent structural feature. Washington’s assertive stance in its own backyard reflects a broader return to spheres of influence, forcing countries, South Africa included, to reassess their strategic footing.

These are the trends that will determine whether 2026 clarifies the route or blurs it further.

The global detours

The unravelling of the postwar liberal order

The institutional architecture that sustained global stability is loosening. Populist movements are testing once-untouchable guardrails, from courts to regulators. The arrest of Venezuela’s president under Washington’s revived Monroe-style “Donroe Doctrine” signals a renewed enforcement of regional hegemony. Great-power politics is now a permanent economic feature, shaping energy, trade and capital flows, and markets are pricing it accordingly.

Global central banks stop marching in step

The era of synchronised monetary policy is over. In 2026, central banks will act on local realities. China eases to tackle industrial overcapacity, Japan tightens cautiously, and Europe and the US remain wary of inflation. Rising energy security concerns add another layer. With Latin American supplies in flux, energy is no longer just an inflation input but a strategic asset. Economies with secure, diversified energy chains gain resilience; those without face policy shocks and diplomatic pressure.

Bond markets write the cheque for fiscal excess

The “free money” era is over. With public debt in advanced economies above 110% of GDP, bond markets are no longer passive; they now reward fiscal hawks and punish profligacy. Credibility matters more than optimism as investors distinguish between genuine reform and empty rhetoric.

Core institutions crumble

Under pressure from heavy debt and restless voters, politicians are increasingly testing the independence of regulators. Investors should brace for “policy whiplash” as political calendars, rather than economic fundamentals, increasingly steer market signals. Countries that preserve institutional integrity are likely to be rewarded with stable capital flows; those that do not will face higher risk premiums.

The global stakes

The 2026 US midterm elections will steer global trade and regulatory risk. A Republican sweep could speed deregulation and stricter trade enforcement, while Democratic gains would likely strengthen interventionist industrial policies. The outcome will shape US fiscal durability, trade aggression and geopolitical posture, underscoring that politics, not just economics, sets the course.

South Africa is walking a narrowing geopolitical tightrope, navigating rising US protectionism while deepening ties with multipolar partners across Africa and Asia

South Africa’s route

The municipal test

The 2026/2027 local government elections will be a referendum on competence rather than ideology. Given the service delivery collapse in key metros, the DA enters the race with momentum, potentially reshaping power dynamics in urban hubs ahead of the 2029 national contest.

Growth picks up

The South African economy is finally catching a quiet current. As private electricity projects scale up and logistics reforms move from planning to execution, we expect fixed investment to gain traction. While not a “boom”, it marks a clear departure from years of stagnation.

Ratings reform is a marathon, not a sprint

Following the S&P upgrade in late 2025, credit agencies are likely to continue rewarding South Africa’s incremental progress on fiscal management. Tighter spending execution and revenue resilience are providing the rare relief needed to signal further potential upgrades.

Inflation allows policy flexibility

With headline inflation expected to settle around 3.5% in 2026, remaining comfortably within the new target range, the Reserve Bank gains more breathing room. This stable backdrop allows for modest monetary easing without the fear of runaway price pressures.

Tariffs and trade alliances

South Africa is walking a narrowing geopolitical tightrope, navigating rising US protectionism while deepening ties with multipolar partners across Africa and Asia. Removal from the Financial Action Task Force greylist has bolstered external credibility, but the path ahead demands constant recalibration to avoid being drawn into the crossfire of intensifying global trade and geopolitical tensions.

Trusting the new co-ordinates

As we enter 2026, the economic GPS is no longer shouting “Return to the main road”. This is the main road. Volatility has become the baseline, demanding a shift from reactive crisis management to deliberate strategic endurance. For South Africa, fiscal discipline and structural reform are beginning to pay dividends, yet the country remains exposed to external shocks from a fracturing global order. Success in 2026 will be measured not by speed, but by how well we anticipate and navigate the economic and political bends ahead.

Packirisamy is chief economist at Momentum Investments