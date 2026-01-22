NATASHA MARRIAN: Defence or defiance?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Defence minister Angie Motshekga should resign after Iran’s failure to withdraw from the contentious maritime exercise held off Simon’s Town last week.

It is not the first time the minister’s blundering has embarrassed the seventh administration, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. She was appointed to the defence portfolio after the 2024 general election, which ushered in a coalition government.

It was a strange appointment by Ramaphosa to begin with. Motshekga had spent the bulk of her time in government in the education portfolio, at both provincial and national level.

Last week, Ramaphosa gave Motshekga clear instructions that Iran must not participate at all in the maritime drills. The presidency has indicated there was agreement from all parties involved that Iran must withdraw; “all parties” presumably included China, the organiser of the drills, and Iran itself.

Many South Africans are shocked that Angie Motshekga has moved from being basic education minister to minister of defence. (GCIS)

The military exercise coincided with protests in Iran over the dire economic situation in that country, which resulted in a brutal crackdown on citizens by the regime.

The US embassy noted with “concern and alarm” that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) “defied a government order” on Iran’s participation in the exercises.

“It is particularly unconscionable that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were shooting, jailing, and torturing Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves,” the statement said.

“South Africa can’t lecture the world on ‘justice’ while cosying up to Iran. And permitting Iranian military forces to operate in South African waters — or going to Tehran and expressing solidarity — isn’t ‘non-alignment’: it’s choosing to stand with a regime that brutally represses its people and engages in terrorism.”

The US mention of “expressing solidarity” refers to a visit to Iran by SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya in August last year, during which he pledged support for the country. This was completely outside his mandate and took place amid sensitive trade negotiations between South Africa and the US. In the aftermath of that trip, Motshekga’s defence of Maphwanya resulted in Ramaphosa clearing him of wrongdoing.

South Africa’s relationship with the US, its second-largest trading partner, is already strained amid President Donald Trump’s false claims of a white genocide. The country’s participation in the African Growth & Opportunity Act hangs in the balance, despite the trade programme’s renewal seemingly set for the next three years.

Motshekga on Friday announced a board of inquiry to determine whether Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding Iran’s participation were misrepresented and/or ignored.

But Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, says the matter does not need a board of inquiry. It is clear what happened: an instruction given by the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces was not obeyed.

“It’s very straightforward,” says Naidoo. “It is all a ruse to buy time and kick it into touch. The president gave an order, the minister exercises that authority on behalf of the president, and she must get an answer from whomever she gave the instruction to.

“The critical thing here for me is discipline, which needs to be the hallmark of a defence force. If you lack discipline, the effectiveness of that defence force is totally undermined. That, to me, is the real concern. There seems to be defiance of government positions, and the SANDF is there to serve the government of the day.”

If Motshekga lacks the authority and competence to ensure the SANDF obeys orders, she should go.

Failing to obey an order from the civilian authority is a criminal offence for the generals and admirals who apparently defied Ramaphosa, says defence analyst Darren Olivier. “Any general who defies an order can be dismissed or tried in court,” he says.

While reports indicate that insiders are seeking to pin the decision to allow Iran’s continued participation on South African Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese, he cannot be held responsible while other senior officers involved in the planning are excluded. There is a chain of command between the minister and the service chiefs. Lobese, according to insiders, is among the more capable admirals and generals in the SANDF and has a solid plan to turn the ailing navy around.

The latest diplomatic gaffe is an embarrassment for Ramaphosa’s administration, says Olivier. What makes matters worse is that South Africa had ignored or turned down attempts by other countries to hold joint naval exercises, including Germany and the US.

“In the end, the president looks weak, which could have economic and political consequences for South Africa,” Olivier says.

Motshekga has given the board of inquiry seven days to complete its work. If defence analysts’ views are to be heeded, she should submit the inquiry’s report to Ramaphosa accompanied by her resignation.