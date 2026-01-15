EDITORIAL: New hope for the NPA?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nothing should surprise us in South Africa, but the appointment on January 6 of Andy Mothibi as the new national director of public prosecutions is a striking exception.

Last year President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a six-member advisory panel for the selection of the new NDPP, led by justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. The panel interviewed six candidates out of more than 30 applicants. It then reported that none of the interviewed candidates was suitable.

One surprise was that, commendably, the panel did not feel obliged to recommend the least unsuitable person. Another was that the president in the end seems to have got this one right.

Mothibi has served as a public prosecutor and a magistrate as well as in senior corporate compliance and governance roles. For almost 10 years he has headed the Special Investigating Unit, charged with rooting out malpractice and corruption in the state and private sector. He seems to be one of the good guys and (it doesn’t always follow) has been tough and effective. Perhaps it did not occur to him to apply for the post.

The new job will not be easy. Mothibi inherits a National Prosecuting Authority desperately low on morale, skills and capacity. It is an indictment that a new NDPP could not be found within its ranks. But perhaps he will surprise us.