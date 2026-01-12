PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural outlook for 2026 remains positive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We are in another favourable agricultural season in South Africa, with good rains that enabled farmers to plant and that supported the grazing veld for the livestock industry. This builds on a better agricultural performance in 2025, a year of La Niña rains that supported the sector. The only significant risk at the moment is foot-and-mouth disease, which continues to weigh on South Africa’s cattle industry. The department of agriculture is undertaking a nationwide vaccination campaign against the disease, the success of which is vital to the sustainability of the sector.

