WATCH: South Africa’s agricultural policy priorities for 2026

As we step into 2026, AgriView opens the year with a deep dive into the policy priorities that will shape South Africa’s agricultural performance in the months ahead.

Wandile Sihlobo reflects on the critical role that agritourism, community engagement and informed public dialogue play in strengthening the sector, but emphasises that real, sustainable growth depends on the broader environment that the government creates.

This episode unpacks the key themes South Africa should be elevating in every farming meeting, agribusiness boardroom and policy discussion: accelerating biosecurity system reforms; modernising the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies & Stock Remedies Act; speeding up the registration of seeds and agrochemicals; building domestic vaccine capacity; and supporting breeding organisations that drive productivity gains.

From export market diversification and long-overdue Southern African Customs Union reforms to rural crime, municipal service failures, logistics inefficiencies and the urgent release of 2.5-million hectares of state-owned land, this episode outlines the core issues that must be tackled to unlock growth, inclusion and competitiveness in 2026.

Watch the full episode here: