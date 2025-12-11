WATCH: South Africa must vaccinate 12.1-million cattle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s livestock industry is the beating heart of our farming economy, making up nearly half of the sector’s total value and supporting millions of livelihoods across the country. But beneath the headlines of strong national agricultural growth lies a grim truth: cattle, poultry and pigs are facing persistent biosecurity threats that hold the entire sector back. Foot-and-mouth disease, African swine fever and avian influenza have exposed how vulnerable our food system can be if animal health isn’t properly protected — not just by farmers, but by all South Africans.

In this episode of AgriView, we unpack why biosecurity must become a national priority. We look at government plans to vaccinate all 12.1-million cattle in the country and consider the role of communities, traditional leaders and the private sector in strengthening disease control.

Watch the full episode here: