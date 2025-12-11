SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: 2025’s unexpected turns were like a GPS recalculating

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just when analysts thought they had the route mapped, the world’s economic satnav started recalculating. 2025 proved anything but linear. A year of sharp detours and unplanned side roads constantly reshaped the journey.

A globe with satellites flying around it (Supplied)

At times, the global economy felt like a GPS repeatedly recalibrating or steering us down unfamiliar service roads. Some detours were disruptive, others surprisingly scenic, and a few revealed shortcuts that analysts had long overlooked.

Some twists spanned continents, redirecting trade and investment flows, while others were closer to home, forcing South Africa to navigate potholes and unexpected bends in its own policy terrain. Some turns demanded a fresh route, revealing something new about the resilience (or fragility!) of the systems in place.

Over the past year, certain twists stood out. These were moments when the GPS shifted course and forced markets and policymakers alike onto entirely new roads. From global trade shocks to domestic policy potholes, these were the detours that defined 2025:

1. The US erects a trade roadblock

Washington’s new tariff measures arrived like concrete barriers thrown across a major global highway. What policymakers once framed as tactical enforcement morphed into a structural redirection of supply chains and strategic influence. For markets, the jolt came not from the idea of tariffs but from the sheer breadth of what was fenced off. The GPS began recalculating yet again, as firms scrambled for alternative trade routes.

2. Global growth discovers an unexpected open lane

With trade tensions escalating and input costs rising, forecasters braced for heavy traffic. Instead, the global economy encountered an unanticipated stretch of open road, particularly in the first half of the year. Consumers kept spending, labour markets stayed firm, and businesses rerouted suppliers faster than expected, often leaning on tech workarounds and nimble regulatory responses to keep operations moving.

3. The US’s record shutdown triggers a system freeze

Political gridlock in Washington escalated into the longest government shutdown in US history. Investors expected brinkmanship but few expected a complete stall. Critical services halted, federal spending paused and questions about the debt ceiling reignited.

4. Populists move from the backseat to the driver’s seat

Parties once dismissed as protest movements found themselves grabbing the wheel. Their governing style was less predictable, their turns sharper and their priorities less beholden to traditional markers. The real surprise was not their ascent but their staying power. Far from temporary detours, they became long-term drivers reshaping the policy map.

5. Countries switch to manual navigation

With traditional trade routes blocked by tariffs and geopolitical rivalry, many nations chose to abandon multilateral GPS routes altogether. Instead, they plotted bilateral shortcuts, improvised with their own side streets and stitched together flexible partnerships.

If 2025 taught us anything, it is that global and domestic navigation cannot rely on last year’s maps

6. South Africa’s VAT clash stalls the GNU’s journey

The GNU’s first major pothole came with a proposed VAT increase that split coalition partners, leaving the budget timetable stranded on the shoulder and highlighting how coalition politics often feels like navigating with multiple co-drivers, each entering a different destination into the same GPS.

7. A fortunate mix of commodities smooths the road ahead

Just as the economy was grinding up an incline, South Africa stumbled onto an easing gradient. Gold and platinum prices climbed on global unease and supply deficits, while oil remained surprisingly contained. The improved terms of trade underpinned rand strength and cushioned weaker domestic activity.

8. A firmer rand greases the wheels towards a 3% inflation target

A shift to a lower inflation target could have felt like climbing a steep hill in a car with a small engine. Yet the rand strengthened at precisely the right moment to reduce imported inflation.

9. Fiscal discipline paves the way to lifting the toll gates

South Africa earned a sovereign rating upgrade as bond yields eased, revenue outperformed expectations and spending discipline tightened. After the country’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist, the upgrade signalled a welcome recalculation, one that shortened the distance to a more stable debt path.

10. Law enforcement reforms begin recalibrating a long-faulty sensor

The corroded wiring and malfunctioning sensors in South Africa’s law enforcement machinery are being exposed. The revelations have been sobering, clarifying where the structural faults are. Repair work, however, will take time and could influence already declining support for the ANC in the 2026 local government elections.

If 2025 taught us anything, it is that global and domestic navigation cannot rely on last year’s maps. The route to stability will meander through detours, occasional stretches of clarity and the hard stops that demand a full recalculation. What matters is whether policymakers keep the system updated, the route credible and the destination in sight.

Packirisamy is chief economist at Momentum Investments