EDITORIAL: Are the thugs in charge?

We often hear in South Africa that “crime is out of control”. It is a strange term. It suggests that crime is something that can be regulated. It implies that crime can be “under control” – which actually means not eliminated but contained at acceptable levels.

Then again, “acceptable” depends on where you are standing. If people are wealthy enough to live in a gated suburb or surround their property with security fences and guards, “acceptable” will mean something far from what is experienced by most citizens.

Among countries with a population above 5-million, according to UN data, South Africa is the world murder champion, with 45 “intentional homicides” per 100,000 people. Nigeria’s rate is around 21/100,000 and the US stands at 5.8/100,000. Kenya is at 4.9, India is around 2.5, Britain and Australia are both below one.

Clearly our murder rate is completely unacceptable. What helps take it off the charts is the now-commonplace public killing of municipal officials, whistleblowers and witnesses in corruption inquiries. If the state itself is so obviously impotent, it must be asked if, de facto, the criminals are now in power.

For them, of course, our appalling crime levels are completely under control.