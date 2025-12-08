PODCAST: South African farmers are upbeat about business conditions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After falling for two consecutive quarters, the Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index (ACI) rose by five points to 67 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Favourable weather conditions, strong exports throughout the year on the back of ample grain, oilseed and horticulture harvests and better port efficiencies are among the key drivers of optimism in the sector.

The announcement of a national vaccination campaign against foot-and-mouth disease likely contributed to the upbeat mood, as the outbreak seemed out of control for some time.

The ACI level of 67 is well above the 50 neutral mark, suggesting South African agribusinesses are generally optimistic about business conditions in the country. This survey was conducted in the last week of November and covered agribusinesses operating across various agricultural subsectors nationwide.

Listen to the full podcast for more information