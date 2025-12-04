WATCH: AgriView: G20’s take on agriculture and global food security

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hunger remains one of the world’s greatest challenges, with more than 720-million people affected in 2024 alone.

In this episode of AgriView, Wandile Sihlobo explores how the G20 leaders’ summit in Joburg placed food security at the heart of its agenda. From boosting agricultural productivity through technology and improved seed cultivars to supporting farmers in adapting to climate change, he unpacks why innovation in agriculture must become central to solving hunger — particularly in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

He also zooms in on the critical role of global trade in securing food access and highlights how South Africa leveraged the G20 platform to strengthen key agricultural partnerships — including bilateral engagements with the EU, Australia and Vietnam — aimed at enhancing market access, improving biosecurity and unlocking future free-trade opportunities.

Watch the conversation here: