EDITORIAL: Self-assured Deneb

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With small- and medium-cap JSE-listed counters — especially those forming part of South Africa Inc — still trading at desultory market ratings, there might be a tendency for investors to zone in on any signals of possible corporate action.

Scanning the latest financial report from industrial conglomerate Deneb, there might have been some excitement at seeing the group has a growing investment in JSE-listed shares, up at the end of September to R20m from R14m a year ago. It might easily be construed as Deneb advancing a position of influence in a rival industrial firm, with the interim report noting the acquisition of further shares worth R3.1m.

It’s actually nothing quite as exciting as that, but it’s rather innovative nonetheless. What Deneb is doing is building a self-assurance plan by setting aside a portion of its regular insurance premium to invest in a variety of ETFs. The group argues insurance costs are rising and securing cover for certain of its industrial assets is increasingly difficult. Deneb covers industrial textiles, automotive components, building products and chemicals.

The self-assurance plan is only two years in the making, but one presumes Deneb — once the fund is properly bulked up — will be able to move these assets off-balance sheet. At this point it’s small — equal to about 2% of Deneb’s current market capitalisation — and it would be wrong of shareholders to regard these funds as “assets”. Then again, a decade of no, or low, insurance claims, coupled with some good years in the equity markets, could offer some interesting optionality. And might more companies follow suit?