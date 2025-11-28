WATCH: AGRIVIEW: Good news on South Africa’s Q3 agricultural exports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s agricultural export story continues to shine in 2025, with the latest data showing a remarkable $11.7bn in exports in the first three quarters of the year — a 10% increase from last year.

In this week’s episode of AgriView, we unpack the drivers behind this growth: exceptional harvests across fruit, vegetables, grains and oilseeds; solid global demand; and meaningful improvements in port performance thanks to collaboration between Transnet, organised agriculture and the private sector. We also explore the standout third-quarter performance — $4.7bn in exports, up 13% year-on-year — and look at the diverse basket of products keeping South Africa within the world’s top 40 agricultural exporters.

We go deeper into where these products are going, how regional dynamics are shaping trade, and what South Africa must do next to retain and expand its market footprint.

From Africa, Asia and the EU to the Americas and the Middle East, we break down the export shares, the key commodities, and the growing opportunities ahead — especially as production remains strong under La Niña conditions. We also touch on import trends, ongoing challenges such as foot-and-mouth disease, and why 2025 is on track to become the first year South Africa surpasses $14bn in agricultural exports.

Don’t miss this comprehensive look at the numbers, the policy landscape, and the road ahead for one of the country’s most resilient sectors.

Watch the full episode here: