Fantastic summit, but sadly no consensus

A crack has appeared in the G20 edifice that may be difficult, if not impossible, to repair

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers closing remarks during the G20 leaders’ summit at Nasrec, Joburg. (Freddy Mavunda)

Peter Bruce argues, in this Podcasts from the Edge monologue, that while the G20 leaders’ summit in Joburg at the weekend went well and the West gathered to support President Cyril Ramaphosa, he was unable to secure unanimous consensus on the leaders’ declaration he cleverly introduced at the beginning, rather than at the close, of the gathering. Whatever the gloss, the US’s absence and Argentina’s decision not to support the final communiqué introduced a crack in the G20 edifice that may be difficult, if not impossible, to repair. It wasn’t all Ramaphosa’s fault, but while the gathering was excellent, it didn’t quite succeed.

