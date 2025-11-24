WATCH: South Africa’s agriculture is not under siege!

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s agricultural sector has recently come under international scrutiny, with US President Donald Trump saying we are under siege. In this episode, Wandile Sihlobo unpacks the realities behind the headlines: yes, crime, stock theft, animal diseases and municipal failures create real pressure for farmers — but the idea that agriculture is “under siege” is misleading. He explores the sector’s resilience, the ongoing commitment of farmers and the need for the government, organised agriculture and communities to work together to improve safety and reduce operational inefficiencies.

Looking at the long-term picture, the episode highlights how South African agriculture has more than doubled in value since the dawn of democracy, driven by technology adoption, strong private sector investment and periods of effective government support. With South Africa now the only African country in the global top 40 of agricultural exporters, collaboration between the government, farmers, agribusiness and academia remains essential to open markets, sustain export growth, drive inclusivity and unlock the potential of new farmers.

The message is clear: the sector is not collapsing — it is thriving, even while facing real domestic challenges that must be urgently addressed to protect jobs, global competitiveness and the country’s agricultural image.

Watch the video for more information: