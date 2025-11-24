Opinion

PODCAST: The G20 shines a light on the global hunger problem

The leaders’ declaration deals with worldwide food insecurity

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

The research was commissioned by Shoprite, which has called for intensified efforts to reduce hunger. 
(123RF)

About 720-million people experienced hunger in 2024, and 2.6-billion were unable to afford healthy diets. It is this reality that compelled the G20 leaders to highlight global food insecurity challenges in their declaration.

Countries can explore many interventions to resolve this challenge, from improving agricultural productivity to easing trade. Listen to the podcast for details.

