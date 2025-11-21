PODCAST: Rainy weather augurs well for South Africa’s 2025/26 agricultural season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Various regions of SA have started receiving their 2025/2026 summer rains. The rains will ensure excellent production conditions and that the agricultural season begins on time. Farmers are relatively optimistic and intend to plant 4.5-million hectares of summer grains and oilseeds, a 1% increase from the 2024/25 season. Importantly, the favourable rains also help improve the grazing veld for livestock and are beneficial to the horticulture industry.

Listen to the podcast for more:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1618927">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.