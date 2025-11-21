Opinion

PODCAST: Rainy weather augurs well for South Africa’s 2025/26 agricultural season

The rains will improve grazing veld for livestock and boost horticulture

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

The field crop and horticultural industries have actually seen an uptick in employment, says the writer. Picture: UPSPLASH/ABIGAIL LYNN
Picture: UPSPLASH/ABIGAIL LYNN

Various regions of SA have started receiving their 2025/2026 summer rains. The rains will ensure excellent production conditions and that the agricultural season begins on time. Farmers are relatively optimistic and intend to plant 4.5-million hectares of summer grains and oilseeds, a 1% increase from the 2024/25 season. Importantly, the favourable rains also help improve the grazing veld for livestock and are beneficial to the horticulture industry.

Listen to the podcast for more:

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.

