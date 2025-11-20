EDITORIAL: King V: Why it matters even more now

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Good governance is like “Mom and apple pie”, to draw on an old American idiom — everyone is in favour of it because it represents core values and principles that are universally accepted.

When it comes to practical application, however, not everyone likes apple pie — or is loving and respectful towards their mothers. Too often with governance, compliance is regarded as more important than performance, with a quick resort to box-ticking and delegation of governance issues to relatively junior managers and “compliance officers”.

The release of King V, the fifth iteration of the King codes of corporate governance, is a timely reminder that much still needs to be done to improve governance in South Africa. The King codes are intended to apply not only to listed companies (as required by the JSE), but also to other businesses, state-owned companies, universities, municipalities, schools — “all entities”, as Mervyn King expressed it.

The battle is far from won. In the business world, there is a lingering but powerful perception that the purpose of good governance in the end is to make more money for shareholders. After all, they own the company — or do they?

At the heart of the evolution of the King codes over the past three decades is the conviction that a business must be operated for the good of all its stakeholders — shareholders, yes, but also employees, customers, communities, governments and ultimately the planet itself.

This was a radical departure — to some it was outrageous — from the assumption that ruled for most of the 19th and 20th centuries: that the first and only purpose of a business is to make profits for its shareholders.

As a commercial lawyer and a judge, and then a senior executive and chair of large listed companies, Mervyn King knew all about the imperative of delivering growth for shareholders. He has recalled that “I was nurtured on the basis of the primacy of the shareholder.”

Early in his career, however, he began to worry that this simplistic doctrine of “profits first” was both inadequate and destructive.

He pointed out that a company is not merely an entity, like a rock or a book. It is defined by the Companies Act as a legal person with a separate legal personality. It acquires rights and incurs obligations that are distinct from those of the directors and shareholders. It cannot be owned like a slave.

The logical consequence was that financial reporting, while it was usually an adequate reflection of what the company had done to produce profits for the shareholder, was no longer sufficient to discharge the directors’ duty of accountability. Their priority cannot be only to produce profits for shareholders, who do not have the attributes of absolute ownership of the company.

Supporting this theme, there is fresh emphasis in King V on sustainability reporting and the concept of “double materiality”. Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors of South Africa, notes that a major challenge with previous iterations of the King codes “was the lack of a prescribed reporting structure. This often resulted in vague governance”.

Organisations must now disclose issues “that significantly affect both their finances and prospects (financial materiality) and information about matters that affect their ability to create sustainable value for stakeholders over time (impact materiality)”.

At the heart of a streamlined King V is the insistence that while it is important what a company does, it is even more important that it reports properly to all its stakeholders what it does (and does not do) regarding its impact on society.

In ensuring this happens, the CEO is the compliance officer.