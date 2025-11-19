WATCH: So, are we turning the economic corner or still getting to the corner?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amid a flurry of upbeat economic news — a good mini-budget, a stronger rand, escape from the Grey List, the JSE on steroids and progress, on paper at least, on reform of South Africa’s moribund rail and ports system — Anne Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that “I’m the first to welcome good news (but) we need to recognise what changes have been made (but) I don’t think we’ve turned the corner.

I think we’re approaching the corner. And if you look at a lot of the reforms, energy’s the most important … but there’s so much more to do ... we shouldn’t let our guard down. Look at the whole chess board. There’s unemployment (which) is worse than it was a year ago by some 200,000 people. And we are simultaneously watching the absolute chaos, corruption and disaster in our criminal justice system”.