Opinion

The unforgiving winters and summers of the beautiful Karoo

Rain has started to fall in some areas of the region; hopefully it boosts the grazing veld

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

The Karoo offers all the wide-open spaces you could hope for. 
(123RF/Frederik Johannes Thirion)

The Karoo experiences extreme weather conditions, with scorchingly hot summers and bitterly cold winters. It is these extreme conditions that nurture the region’s distinct vegetation, which is a source of feed for the sheep industry there. Karoo lamb has a unique and supreme taste as a result.

But there are times when the extreme heat and arid conditions can negatively affect the vegetation, and in some areas farmers were starting to rely on feed.

So I was delighted to hear from various farmers in recent days that rain has started to fall in some areas; if it continues, it will boost the grazing veld.

Another aspect of the Karoo which many South Africans have yet to explore is agritourism.

I discuss more in the podcast. Listen here:

