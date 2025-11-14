WATCH: A great year for global wheat production

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA may be one of the top 40 global agricultural exporters, but when it comes to wheat, we’re still a net importer, bringing in roughly half of the wheat we consume each year.

In this week’s episode of “AgriView with Wandile”, we unpack why that is, how the country’s wheat production has shifted over time and what the latest crop estimates reveal about the 2025/26 season.

From weather patterns in the Western Cape to shifts in planting decisions in the Free State, Sihlobo explores the factors shaping local production — and what that means for prices, imports and consumers.

The conversation also takes a global perspective: with record harvests in countries such as Russia, the EU and Australia, international wheat prices are under pressure — a development that could benefit SA consumers while still supporting local producers through tariff mechanisms.

Sihlobo closes with insights on food security, wheat breeding and why domestic production capacity remains critical. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in the balance between imports, prices and production in SA’s agricultural landscape.

Watch the full episode here: