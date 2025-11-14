Opinion

PODCAST: African governments must help farmers

World Food Programme is no longer fit to assist if we run into challenges

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

SA's winter crop encompasses wheat, barley, canola, oats and sweet lupins. Stock image
Picture: Stock image (123RF/Ольга Бончук )

African governments must do everything possible to assist farmers during the 2025/26 production season.

In the past, when confronted with disasters and food shortages, we had relied on organisations such as the World Food Programme for assistance.

This time around, the World Food Programme is no longer fit to assist if we run into challenges.

Hence, thinking about the future, we have to do whatever we can to help farmers get out into the fields and till the land, so they can have an ample or decent harvest in the upcoming season and ensure household food security in the near term.

There are also long-term policy considerations for reforming our agriculture, which we must seriously reflect on.

I discuss more in the podcast. Listen here:

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Why the market is misdiagnosing AfroCentric

2

BACKSTORY: Jenine Zachar of Standard Bank

3

Aiming high with bitcoin

4

MARC HASENFUSS: Aching for Altron despite appearances and the doubts of some investors

5

The end of history? It hasn’t come yet

Related Articles