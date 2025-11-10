PODCAST: Fighting false narratives about the South African farming sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We must dispel the false narrative that South Africa’s farming sector is under siege. This sector has flourished since the dawn of democracy in 1994. Its value has more than doubled and exports are expanding. We are the only African country in the top 40 of global agricultural exporters. If there were an attack on the farming sector, we wouldn’t be seeing such success. Another danger we must not underestimate is the negative image the false narratives create. We are an export-oriented farming sector, so we must protect the image of this sector in the world market.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast