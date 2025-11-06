WATCH: Agritourism Unlocking rural potential

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the festive season approaches, this week’s AgriView turns the spotlight on agri-tourism — a growing opportunity to showcase South Africa’s rural beauty and agricultural diversity. From the table grape farms of Kakamas in the Northern Cape to the rich heritage of the Karoo wool and lamb industries, agri-tourism offers a chance for South Africans to reconnect with the land, learn where their food comes from, and support local economies. The episode highlights how combining agriculture, culture and travel can bring new energy to small towns, sustain farming communities, and create unforgettable experiences for families exploring our country’s hidden gems.

Host Wandile Sihlobo emphasises that for agri-tourism to thrive, municipalities must play their part — ensuring safe roads, clean towns and reliable services that encourage visitors to stay and explore. With South Africa’s agricultural sector showing renewed optimism after a strong La Niña season, there’s never been a better time to take a “short left” into the heart of our rural economy.

Tune in to AgriView for insights on how agri-tourism can help grow rural prosperity, boost local businesses and build pride in South Africa’s farming heritage.