WATCH: AgriView with Wandile: New China trade protocol for SA stone fruit

South Africa’s agricultural exports are expanding — and October 2025 marked a major step forward. In this week’s episode of AgriView, Wandile Sihlobo unpacks the growing trade relationships between South Africa and key Asian markets such as China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. From new stone fruit protocols to discussions about lowering tariffs on macadamias, wine and beef, these developments could reshape the future of our farming exports.

Sihlobo explores why Asia’s booming food markets — worth hundreds of billions of dollars — matter for South African producers and how strategic trade negotiations can unlock real opportunities for inclusive growth, transformation and rural employment. Tune in for deep insights into the politics, economics and potential of South Africa’s agricultural trade diversification.