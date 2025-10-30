LETTER: Why the Western Cape’s wine farms must be preserved

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The FM cover story of October 16 (“From Bordeaux to Boschendal”) refers.

The acquisition of Western Cape wine farms by international investors raises important questions about ownership patterns of South Africa’s agricultural assets. However, an equally pressing and often overlooked issue is the conversion of agricultural land — particularly historic wine farms — into residential developments, which poses a far greater threat to the region’s cultural and spatial heritage.

A bunch of grapes (Vuyo Singiswa)

A pertinent example is Altydgedacht, established in 1698 and adjacent to Bloemendal, itself now being prepared for auction. Over time, portions of Altydgedacht’s land have been sold to property developers, extending the City of Cape Town’s urban edge into areas originally designated for agriculture and viticulture. Current indications suggest that additional portions, if not the entirety of the property, may soon be rezoned and sold for further development.

Other estates, such as Groot Phesantekraal on the outskirts of Durbanville, face similar pressures. These incremental conversions are cumulatively transforming a distinctive rural landscape into fragmented suburban enclaves, undermining both the spatial integrity of the region and its contribution to the Western Cape’s wine economy and tourism identity.

This encroachment underscores the urgent need for clearer policy guidance and stricter adherence to the Western Cape’s spatial development frameworks, as well as to the principles of sustainable land use embedded in the municipal planning bylaw and the Spatial Planning & Land Use Management Act. Without firm regulatory oversight, the erosion of agricultural and heritage landscapes will continue unchecked.

Local and provincial planning authorities should adopt a precautionary approach to any applications proposing amendments to the land-use rights of historically significant agricultural properties. The long-term socioeconomic and environmental value of preserving these farms far outweighs short-term development gains.

While international investment in the sector can be beneficial, such investment should be encouraged within a stewardship model — one that prioritises conservation, responsible land management and the safeguarding of heritage assets for future generations.

The Western Cape’s wine farms are not only economic assets; they are irreplaceable components of our cultural landscape. Their preservation must remain central to any vision of balanced and sustainable regional development.

Chuck Muller

Durbanville

