PODCAST: Early summer means busy farmers, with a promising outlook

This is a time of relatively high activity in local agriculture as farmers in the summer rainfall region prepare their lands for the new crop season. It is also a busy period for vegetable producers. The outlook is positive as we are in a La Niña phenomenon, which usually brings good rain.

There is also increased activity in the winter crop-growing regions where wheat and canola farmers are harvesting the crops they planted in May. We may also soon see an uptick in exports of some fruits.

Overall, the season for all these commodities is looking positive, promising better yields.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1611337">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast