Opinion

PODCAST: Early summer means busy farmers, with a promising outlook

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

Picture: Bruno/Pixabay (Picture: Bruno/Pixabay)

This is a time of relatively high activity in local agriculture as farmers in the summer rainfall region prepare their lands for the new crop season. It is also a busy period for vegetable producers. The outlook is positive as we are in a La Niña phenomenon, which usually brings good rain.

There is also increased activity in the winter crop-growing regions where wheat and canola farmers are harvesting the crops they planted in May. We may also soon see an uptick in exports of some fruits.

Overall, the season for all these commodities is looking positive, promising better yields.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

Editor’s Choice

1

Can new Treasury reforms save South Africa’s metros?

2

JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa’s leaders have failed the country

3

THE FINANCE GHOST: Those popping bubbles? They’re not champagne

4

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC succession: who are the candidates, and where do they stand?

5

MARC HASENFUSS: It’s Trustco vs the JSE (again)

Top Stories