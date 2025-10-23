Opinion

WATCH: Agricultural solutions for growing food poverty in South Africa

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

October 16 marks World Food Day, a celebration of the founding of the UN Food & Agriculture Organisation in 1945. This day is also an opportunity for countries to reflect on their food security conditions. That’s why it was one of the major themes of discussion in South African agriculture this past week. Viewed at a national level, South Africa is food secure, but this manifests differently at the household level, with many families struggling with food insecurity.

In this week’s episode of AgriView with Wandile, we reflect on the urgent issue of poverty in South Africa, against the backdrop of World Food Day.

Watch here for more insights:

Produced by Ronel Botha and Anlie Hattingh of Brand Republic

