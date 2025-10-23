Press Announcement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg, South Africa — [October 23 2025] A private investment group has reached an agreement to partner with Arena Holdings to continue publishing Financial Mail. Under the terms of the transaction, Arena will retain a significant minority shareholding in a newly incorporated entity that will own and operate Financial Mail.

The partnership will ensure the continuation of both the print and digital editions of Financial Mail, preserving its long-standing relationship with readers and upholding the publication’s respected editorial identity.

The acquiring group is a long-term investor with a successful track record investing in South African enterprises. It is committed to supporting the growth and sustainability of Financial Mail and to strengthening the quality and diversity of financial journalism in South Africa.

Nwabisa Makunga, Arena’s MD of news and media, says: “We are excited about this new chapter in the history of Financial Mail and are proud to be affiliated with a partner that is as passionate about financial and business journalism in South Africa as Arena Holdings is.”