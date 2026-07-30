DINNER PARTY INTEL: The odd thing about the Odyssey

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Now read the books

Now read the books (123rf)

A 3,000-year-old epic is having a commercial moment thanks to Hollywood. Book sales are booming in the wake of the The Odyssey movie. Print sales across all editions are up 76%, according to Circana BookScan. That’s on top of a growing trend: sales had been climbing since the film was announced in December 2024, up 42% in 2025 vs 2024. Emily Wilson’s translation of the Greek epic is the bestseller among all the editions.

Our shabby House

South Africa House in London has been looking shabby for years, an insider who regularly passes Trafalgar Square tells the FM. Canada House opposite had a major upgrade and extension some years ago: flags out, relit at night. Same with the National Gallery and St Martin’s-in-the-Fields church. In between sits South Africa House with dirty windows, a forlorn flag and a few lights on.

The Boston beer party

Bottoms up (123rf )

Football’s World Cup was good for beer, with Boston taking top spot. Scottish fans reportedly drank the city’s bars dry, with taverns having to call in emergency supplies, according to the Beer Institute. The Boston stadium, which hosted seven matches, sold 39,000 cases of beers, beating all other stadiums hosting World Cup matches. The institute said beer sales in host cities were up nearly 14% compared with last year.