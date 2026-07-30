A tale of two world cups

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Nomsa Mzizi is in the squad for the hockey World Cup. It seems to be a marginal sport for Gayton McKenzie

So Gayton McKenzie’s boondoggle to the football World Cup cost South African taxpayers R31m, with R7.9m of that gobbled up by “travel-related” expenditure for the minister and 17 other staff members. Another R3.4m was spent on “suites” and R3m on match tickets.

Cue outrage from the DA, which has filed a complaint with the public protector to investigate whether McKenzie has violated his oath of office.

Furnishing receipts, the minister says there is “nothing to hide”, while insisting that he declined subsistence allowances of R55,000.

Thati Zulu posted on social media that she and her teammates were having to fund their own travel to the hockey World Cup

Meanwhile, as the sports ministry huffily defends the football trip as an exercise to promote the country, South Africa’s women’s hockey player Thati Zulu posted on social media that she and her teammates were having to fund their own travel to the hockey World Cup, which starts in the Netherlands and Belgium on August 15.

To the sound of slamming stable doors, McKenzie’s department managed to find R3m to cover the shortfall needed to send the teams to Europe — and what’s the bet they won’t be staying in four-star hotels. Taxpayers can only hope that the players do not need a phalanx of hangers-on to accompany them for the vague purpose of promoting South Africa.

Coach Hugo Broos and minister Gayton McKenzie arrive back in South Africa after the national team was knocked out of the World Cup (Gallo Images)

Because what country would that be? The one with pit toilets, gushing water pipes, a broken police force where corruption has seeped into the highest echelons, and where pensioners have to scrape by on state grants of R2,400 a month?

Fancy, all-paid, multimillion-buck jollies to the Americas for politicians do not go unnoticed in the places where parents get a R580 monthly social grant from the state to feed a child. The Lucky Country isn’t roaring, it’s weeping. Not that the department of sport is listening.