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A good week for Peter Berry

Pepkor (supplied)

Peter Berry, the entrepreneur who built Shop2Shop from a scrappy solution for South Africa’s informal traders into a fintech heavyweight, landed a big payday last week. Clothing retailer Pepkor is merging its fintech arm, Flash, with Shop2Shop to create a R21.3bn powerhouse — FintechCo — and Berry walks away holding a 24% share in the new venture.

A bad week for Andrea Johnson

Former Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Adv Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria (Freddy )

Seldom have reputations unravelled as publicly as Andrea Johnson’s. Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, before whose commission she was appearing, gave the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption a first-year law lecture when her testimony on police corruption contradicted what she had earlier told parliament’s ad hoc committee. Since taking the stand, she has faced threats of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office and had possible suspension hanging over her. No wonder she has asked to be allowed to resign with immediate effect.