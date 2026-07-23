DINNER PARTY INTEL: City of Gold Diggers

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There’s still gold in Joburg

(123RF)

The Economist magazine, in reporting on a fictional Joburg business tycoon who appears in the new local hit, The Polygamist on Netflix, claims Gauteng has the highest rate of infidelity. It does not compare it with what or with whom, and gives its source only as a “dating website”. In assessing the movie, it concludes that Joburg, once the City of Gold, is now one of gold diggers.

Boks’ bokkies

It’s not uncommon for sons of Springbok rugby players to follow in their father’s boot steps, but daughters? The father of Keira Snyman, 18, is André, who played 38 Tests at the turn of the century. Jané Mulder’s dad, Japie, is a Bok hero of 1995 World Cup fame. Keira is on the wing for the women’s national under-20 team and Jané is a centre in the women’s Springbok team.

Mountain biking pioneer

(123RF)

Charlie Cunningham, who transformed mountain biking with frames of aluminium rather than steel and developed virtually puncture-proof knobbly tyres, has died aged 77 — of complications from a 2015 biking accident. His widow, Jacqueline Phelan, a former US offroad biking champion, said her husband’s philosophy was that everybody who rides a lot knows it’s hard to maintain a bad mood on a bike.