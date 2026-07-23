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A good week for Bojane Segooa

Bojane Segooa, chair of Daybreak’s five-person board of directors, resigned with immediate effect, leaving fellow board members dumbstruck. (Supplied)

Overseeing the financial train wreck of Daybreak Foods — the poultry producer majority-owned by the Public Investment Corporation that spiralled into one of the country’s biggest state-linked investment collapses — turned out to be no obstacle to Bojane Segooa getting a new job and a soft landing. The former Daybreak board chair quit amid the scandal and received a R625,000 payout. She has been appointed to the audit committee of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, but with the scheme’s recent history, she might wish she were back on the farm.

A bad week for Gayton McKenzie

Gayton McKenzie (supplied )

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie says his department is still calculating the cost to taxpayers of a South African government junket to the football World Cup. His first estimate was R31m, which, if broken down to the four matches Bafana Bafana played, comes to R7.75m per match. Now he has told parliament that his department’s costs were R7,865,134.97 for a party of 18, which included “the media” in an array of hangers-on. He has promised a breakdown of the full R31m expenses soon.