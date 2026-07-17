What if a shingles jab could also protect your brain?

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Could a vaccine that protects you against one of the most painful diseases of older age also help keep your brain healthy?

This time last year, Melanie Verwoerd felt a pain like nothing she’d experienced before. A 20cm wide band of angry blisters, stretching across her back and under her arm to her stomach, kept the former MP and South African ambassador to Ireland out of action for months. “I’ve had many operations and a lot of pain in my life, but never something like that,” she says.

The rash was shingles, a disease caused by the chickenpox (varicella-zoster) virus that around a third of us will experience at least once in our lifetime. Determined to stop a recurrence at any cost, Verwoerd asked her GP about Shingrix, a new shingles jab she’d heard about that, besides preventing the condition, might also lower the chances of developing dementia by up to a quarter.

But it was not yet available in South Africa.

Shingrix is a new vaccine (Supplied)

Shingrix finally launched at the end of June — almost a decade after it was approved in the US — at the eye-watering price of R2,783 per injection, according to its manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). And you need two shots, taken two to six months apart.

That’s a steep price for a country with little appetite for adult vaccination (only about a third of adults take the flu shot, and less than 4% took the previous shingles jab that was available).

Several studies suggest the jab may also lower the risk of dementia, strokes and even death. So will the lure of a sharper mind in old age be enough to change that calculus?

Filling a care gap

Almost anyone who has had chickenpox can get shingles, as the virus hides in the nervous system for life. The risk climbs with age and with anything that weakens the immune system. Most cases clear up within a few weeks. But for some, the pain lingers long after the rash heals — a condition called post-herpetic neuralgia that can last months or, in severe cases, years.

South Africa had an older, considerably less effective shingles vaccine from 2011 until 2024. Zostavax was a live vaccine, meaning it contained a weakened version of the shingles virus as its active ingredient. Therefore, it could not be given to people with a weak immune system, who might otherwise get the disease the vaccine was designed to prevent.

How shingles vaccines have changed (Supplied)

This, for instance, included people on chemotherapy or on treatment for autoimmune diseases such as lupus or diabetes, as well as people living with HIV. All of these people have a higher chance of developing shingles. HIV-positive people, even those successfully on HIV treatment, have a three-to-five-fold higher risk of shingles compared to the general population.

Another problem with Zostavax was its relatively low efficacy — it only prevented shingles in 64% of people aged 60-69, and dropped sharply to 18% in the over-80s. A bout of shingles in this age group can quickly lead to serious health problems. “You can be robust and [shingles] spits you out frail,” India Butler, a geriatrician at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown, tells Bhekisisa. “It’s terrible.”

By contrast, Shingrix, which is over 90% effective in over-50s, stays highly effective in older groups, too. “It’s a brilliant, amazing vaccine,” says Butler. “I can’t wait to give it to my mother.”

The anti-dementia effect

But preventing shingles may not be Shingrix’s only draw. Since news broke in July 2024 that Shingrix may protect against dementia, it has sparked intense debate. In the US, it led to patients asking neurologists about using shingles jabs as a tool to prevent it. In Ireland, experts used the evidence to advocate for adding the shingles vaccine to its adult vaccination programme.

Verwoerd, who ended up travelling overseas to get the vaccine, told Bhekisisa that anti-dementia claims had made her keen on Shingrix even before she got shingles. “I think it should be free,” she says. If the dementia claim holds true, she says, vaccinating older adults against shingles seems like a bargain next to the cost of dementia care.

Anyone who has had chickenpox can get shingles (Supplied)

Cape Town GP Ina-Mari McAlister says so far none of her patients have asked about Shingrix based on the dementia claims. “I expect the greatest interest will be from older adults and from people who have already experienced shingles, especially those who have had more than one episode,” she tells Bhekisisa.

She puts this indifference down to a lack of knowledge about the dementia findings. “I do not think many people are aware of it,” she says.

So what are the facts? As it turns out, both Zostavax and Shingrix appear to be associated with some level of protection against dementia, according to data from the UK and the US, both of which rolled out the vaccines to large numbers of people.

Allison Glass, a clinical virologist who heads the molecular pathology department at Lancet Laboratories in Joburg, says it’s plausible. Shingles can cause vasculitis — swelling of the blood vessels — in the brain, which can lead to small blockages that don’t register as overt strokes, she says. “I can imagine how that could lead to dementia over time. It makes sense to me that this could be a factor,” she tells Bhekisisa.

One study exploited an arbitrary birth-date cutoff in Wales’s Zostavax rollout that meant people born just days apart had very different chances of getting vaccinated. This created two otherwise similar groups: the group that got the jab had about a 20% lower risk of developing dementia over the next seven years than the group that wasn’t vaccinated.

This helped researchers tell whether the vaccine — rather than something else — caused the difference they saw. Another study took a different approach, using the US’s switch from Zostavax to Shingrix in 2017 to compare the two vaccines’ effects on dementia. People who received Shingrix on average took five months longer to develop dementia than people who received the older vaccine.

Other studies have also linked shingles vaccines to slower ageing, fewer strokes and heart attacks and reduced all-cause mortality.

But none of the studies to date are enough to conclusively say that the vaccine is the cause of these beneficial side effects. The gold standard would be a double-blind, randomised controlled trial, in which one group of participants gets the vaccine and the other a dummy jab. Researchers then compare the results (health outcomes) of the two groups over time.

A matter of risk

In addition to the question of proof, there’s an important caveat to note when talking about the size of the effect. A 24% reduction in dementia risk — as one study by Shingrix maker GSK found over three years of follow-up — equates to about two less dementia cases per 1,000 people over three years.

Can the vaccine protect the brain? (Supplied)

That small reduction could nevertheless have big effects across a population, especially taking into account the high cost of caring for people with dementia. And dementia cases in South Africa are forecast to almost triple by 2050, as people live longer and as conditions that raise dementia risk — diabetes and hypertension among them — become more common.

Will such considerations play into discussions in South Africa about the rollout of Shingrix?

Discussions around whether Shingrix will be subsidised by medical aids will “be guided by clinical evidence, regulatory requirements and affordability”, Noluthando Nematswerani, Discovery Health’s chief clinical officer, said in a statement to Bhekisisa.

As for a public sector rollout, this will depend on a recommendation from the national advisory group on immunisation, which the health department told Bhekisisa it hasn’t yet received. GSK says it is “open to relevant discussions” with the government — but no tender exists, and no timeline has been set.

One challenge for these discussions is that shingles is not a disease that health-care practitioners in South Africa have to report, meaning there is no precise data on how big the health problem actually is. “Certainly with our large immunosuppressed population, we’ve got more of a burden than most other countries,” says Glass. “But there’s no data on what that incidence is, because nobody records that.”

South Africa’s low take-up of adult vaccines could also count against a wider rollout. While vaccine hesitancy plays a part, it’s also a consequence of how the health system is structured, says Butler. “We lurch from crisis to crisis, and preventative medicine opportunities are often lost because we’re so busy putting out fires.”

The flu vaccine, Butler points out, carries a strikingly similar list of associated health benefits to Shingrix: lower dementia risk, reduced all-cause mortality and fewer complications from frailty, to name a few. And it’s free, covered by the state and by most medical aids, she says. “And do you think we can get people to take the bloody flu vaccine?”

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.