Resilient rooibos readies to take on China

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South Africa’s rooibos industry is facing a delicate balancing act in China. Beijing’s new zero-tariff policy on African imports, in effect since May 1, has stripped away the last duties on rooibos entering the world’s largest tea-consuming market — a genuine opening for a herbal tea long constrained by limited global demand.

Yet the industry’s response has been notably measured: rather than treating the move as a green light to chase volume, producers are wary of a market whose sheer scale could tempt them to compromise on the very qualities that make rooibos valuable in the first place.

That caution reflects a deeper dilemma. China offers unmatched growth potential, but the appeal of rooibos, as a single-origin product grown almost exclusively in the Cederberg region in the Western Cape, depends on scarcity and provenance, not mass supply.

For industry body the South African Rooibos Council, the question isn’t whether to pursue China but how to do so without undermining the quality and origin integrity that distinguish rooibos from commodity tea.

As director Dawie de Villiers puts it, stability, not expansion, remains the “strategic anchor” guiding the industry’s approach.

“Rooibos is not a volume-driven commodity. Its long-term value lies in quality, origin integrity and responsible stewardship,” he says.

The tariff change represents an incremental improvement in market access rather than a breakthrough entry into China.

Industry leaders argue that the strategy strengthens the competitiveness of rooibos at a time when discerning global consumers are increasingly seeking premium caffeine-free and health-orientated beverages.

“It also creates an opportunity to introduce rooibos to a broader audience, positioning it alongside estab l ished tea varieties while highlighting its unique taste profile and natural health benefits,” says De Villiers.

Rooibos already reaches more than 50 international markets, and exports have expanded steadily over the past decade. In 2025 exports exceeded 10,000t for the first time, reaching about 10,930t, nearly double the level recorded in 2015.

Production for 2025 was about 15,000t, down from 17,000t in 2023. Over the past two decades, annual production has fluctuated between 13,000t and 25,000t, illustrating both the sector’s resilience and its vulnerability to changing climatic conditions.

Demand has remained comparatively stable at about 18,000t annually across domestic and international markets, reinforcing industry arguments that sustainability and ecosystem health should take precedence over output growth.

It creates an opportunity to introduce rooibos to a broader audience — Dawie de Villiers

Traditional export destinations underpin the sector. Japan remained the largest market in 2025, accounting for about a third of exports, while Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France provided stability. The council says newer markets, including Indonesia and Sri Lanka, are beginning to show momentum.

Council secretariat Marthane Swart says the opportunity will primarily be pursued by exporters already active in the Chinese market through a combination of market development, stronger trade partnerships, targeted consumer education and ongoing engagement with importers and distributors.

The industry points to the advantages rooibos has over conventional tea.

Legally classified as a tisane rather than a tea, rooibos is used in formats ranging from ready-to-drink beverages and kombucha to skincare ingredients, functional foods and hospitality applications. It has even been successfully used to replace sulphites in wine production to prevent oxidation and spoilage.

Traditional knowledge: A farm worker holds a bag of cut rooibos (Sproetniek)

Producers cite a growing body of scientific research as a commercial advantage. Since 1962, more than 700 peer-reviewed studies have been published on rooibos across dozens of countries, while the council says it has funded 24 research projects over the past decade, focused on health, nutrition and wellness.

“Research into rooibos’s potential role in supporting heart and skin health and metabolic wellness and [reducing] inflammation has also helped strengthen its positioning in health-conscious consumer markets, though responsible communication remains essential and claims must be evidence-based and compliant with regulations,” says Swart.

Research has expanded beyond health into areas such as sustainability, biodiversity, climate resilience and agricultural best practice, all of which are increasingly important to global buyers and consumers.

Climate is the industry’s central concern. Irregular rainfall, rising temperatures and increasingly unpredictable seasonal patterns continue to shape yields and planning decisions.

The industry has prioritised governance and provenance. Rooibos benefits from international geographical indication (GI) protection, safeguarding the product’s origin and authenticity in global markets. Industry stakeholders are also working to align local GI protections more closely with international standards.

The sector has also promoted its access- and benefit-sharing agreement as a differentiator. Between 2019 and 2024, R42.7m was distributed to traditional knowledge holders under what the council describes as a “first-of-its-kind arrangement globally”. The agreement legally acknowledges the San and Khoi as providing the foundation of the commercial rooibos industry, and attempts to correct long-standing historical injustices.

Exports now support thousands of rural households, particularly in the Cederberg, where small-scale farmers remain integral to production and processing.