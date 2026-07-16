JAMIE CARR: Batteries booming, PepsiCo a tad flat

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CATL: Fish town to power hub

The small town of Ningde on the northeastern coast of Fujian province in China pottered along in complete obscurity for generations, producing well-regarded tea, mushrooms and large quantities of fish.

Then in 2011 local resident Robin Zeng decided to base his battery company CATL there. This former backwater is now ranked No 4 in the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organisation’s top innovation clusters by intensity, just ahead of Oxford, Seattle and San Diego, and is in the gold medal position for patent applications per capita.

CATL tucks in heartily to the endless supply of highly qualified engineering graduates coming out of Chinese universities, with a research & development arm that employs about 30,000 people (including more than 700 with PhDs), and enjoys an annual budget of more than $3bn.

All this brain power has enabled CATL to grab a remarkable 39.2% of the global electric vehicle battery market, supplying batteries to companies including Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, as well as a leading position in the energy storage sector.

Its most advanced batteries can be charged to 80% in under four minutes and offer a range of as much as 1,500km. The company has been investing heavily in battery-swapping systems, where you drive into the swap station, it whips out your old battery and bangs in a fresh one, and you’re back on the road in under two minutes.

Its grid-scale batteries combined with renewable power plants can now provide consistent 24-hour power more cheaply than coal- or gas-fired plants, and it is developing sodium-ion batteries that will cut costs even more.

PepsiCo: Bit fizzy, bit flat

The second quarter was a bit of a game of two halves for the snacks and beverages giant, with the US consumer tightening the oversized belt while its international businesses went from strength to strength. Notwithstanding all the increasingly far-fetched claims to the contrary from the White House, the US consumer is getting an absolute pasting from high gasoline prices and general inflation, and not even the many excitements of the World Cup have translated into a rush to buy a bumper pack of Doritos.

Sales volumes in PepsiCo’s North American snacks business were flat in the quarter, despite price cuts of up to 15% earlier in the year that resulted in a 2% drop in organic revenue.

The company is also suffering from a backlash against heavily processed products, as well as the impact of a sharp rise in the number of its more deeply upholstered customers taking appetite-killing GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta points out that even on the fat-busting drugs, consumers still value their little pleasures, just in smaller portions. He says the company has had considerable success with 120- or 100-calorie packs.

Fortunately for PepsiCo, Laguarta says its international markets have been “very resilient” despite the same issues with high fuel prices, and that allowed the company to maintain its guidance for the full financial year, predicting earnings per share growth somewhere between 4% and 6%.

Despite the resumption of hostilities with Iran and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowing to a trickle, US stock markets continue to power on, no matter what distress signals are coming from the local consumer.