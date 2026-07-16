Golden Acre makeover

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Cape Town’s inner city is often described as two cities in one: a booming economic hub alongside a shrinking pool of homes that few ordinary residents can afford. The redevelopment of the Golden Acre, a decades-old shopping centre built atop the city’s old train station, has become the latest test of whether that divide can be narrowed — or whether it will simply be repackaged.

About 75% of Cape Town households earn below R22,000 a month, and deputy mayor Eddie Andrews puts the figure closer to R20,000 or less. Yet studies show that 70% of apartments in the CBD are tied up as short-term rentals or hotels rather than long-term homes. A check of the listings site Inside Airbnb turned up more than 27,000 short-term rental listings across Cape Town, with just under 6,000 clustered in and around the city centre alone.

Against that backdrop, more than 400,000 people sit on the government’s housing waiting list. Long-term, affordable homes in the CBD have become scarce — the gap that developers of the Golden Acre say their project is designed to close.

The tension between inner-city investment and who gets to live there was addressed directly in a recent Constitutional Court judgement of Tafelberg School’s former site, now empty, in Sea Point. The court noted that Cape Town’s inner city functions differently from those in many other cities: rather than being a neglected space that capital has abandoned, it operates as an economic hub that draws investment and attention.

But the court was clear that this comes at a cost: poor and working-class people, who are predominantly black, remain systematically distanced from the areas offering the best access to amenities, services and jobs.

That judgement now hangs over any inner-city redevelopment that markets itself as a solution to the housing shortage, including the Golden Acre.

The Golden Acre has anchored the city centre since the 1970s and still forms a key link between the CBD and the public transport network

The Golden Acre has anchored the city centre since the 1970s, built on the site of the original train station, and still forms a key link between the CBD and the public transport network. Developers estimate around 2-million people pass through the centre every month, even as its physical condition has deteriorated in recent years.

Putirex bought the property from Growthpoint last year, and Gracht Asset Managers is driving a R1.2bn mixed-use overhaul. Beneath the centre lies a reservoir commissioned in 1663 to supply fresh water to passing ships — a fragment of the site’s centuries-long role as a point of connection for the city.

Golden Acre precinct in the central business district CBD, Cape Town (Geography Photos)

Above the retail podium, the old office block is being converted into a 27-storey, 23,000m² residential tower with 302 long-term apartments and 115 short-term units, the first 100 of which are expected to be occupied from October. Studios run from 24m² to 35m², described in marketing materials as “micro”, while one- and two-bedroom units range from 30m² to 70m².

Rents are expected to start at R10,500 a month for a studio, excluding parking, rising to R13,500 for one-bedroom units, R19,100 for two-bedroom units and R24,000 for three-bedroom apartments. Developers describe these as “reasonably affordable” — a framing that sits uneasily against a city where most households earn R20,000 a month or less.

Neighbourgood CEO Murray Clark says the project responds to genuine scarcity: a Property24 search turned up only 85 units available for under R15,000 a month anywhere in the city centre. He says 95% of applications received so far have come from local residents, and the intention is to build a “multi-generational space” rather than one aimed narrowly at young professionals.

Gracht director Lesego Majatladi pushes back on the idea that upgrading a building is inherently exclusionary. He says framing improvement as something working-class people don’t deserve is disrespectful, and that residents are entitled to the same dignity, safety and quality of space as visitors to the city’s waterfront.

City officials have embraced the project. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called it a “major boost” for the CBD, saying residents who commute to town could save up to 40% of their income by living close to work instead.

Whether the Golden Acre meaningfully shifts the pattern the Constitutional Court described remains to be seen. Converting disused office space into long-term rental housing is, on the face of it, a step towards the kind of inner-city access the court’s judgement calls for. But with entry rents still well above what most Cape Town households can afford, the redevelopment illustrates just how narrow the path to an inclusive city centre remains — even when the intent, on paper, points in the right direction.