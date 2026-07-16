DINNER PARTY INTEL: In rugby, Damian is the new John

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Damian is the new John

Rugby organisers are struggling to put faces to names, particularly the name Damian. (123RF)

Rugby organisers are struggling to put faces to names, particularly the name Damian. Two weeks ago, the wrong Damian was called to get the man of the match award against England. De Allende stepped forward, but it should have been Willemse, who had a barnstormer at fullback. A week later the official team sheet had De Allende at No 12 — but the player who took the field was Willemse. De Allende wasn’t even on the bench. As he once told a former Bok mentor: “Coach, I’ll be whatever you want me to be.”

Flood terroir in aisle 3

The floods in the Breede River valley in May caused havoc on wine estates, but they’ve had an upside for bargain-hunters. Van Loveren estate near Robertson salvaged what wines it could from the mud and is selling them through Food Lover’s Market as “flood wine” and “bottles of hope”, at three bottles for R100. The retailer agreed to take 480,000 bottles, water-stained labels and all. About 100,000 bottles were broken or washed away by the floods, according to Van Loveren CEO Phillip Retief.

History at Lord’s

Cricket made history again this week, with the home of the sport, Lord’s, hosting its first women’s Test, between England and India. (123RF)

Cricket made history again this week, with the home of the sport, Lord’s, hosting its first women’s Test, between England and India. It was also history in 1976 when the ground hosted a women’s ODI for the first time — between England and Australia. The Marylebone Cricket Club was sensitive enough to place pot plants in the dressing-room urinals.